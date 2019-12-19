Fact Check: Democrats Claim Trump Economy Isn't Working for the Middle Class; They're Wrong

When Democrats were asked questions about the economy, one thing was clear: they want the public to believe the economy isn't doing well, that the middle class is falling behind, and that it's Trump's fault. I suppose this is a modest improvement from the double-talk we used to hear where they'd trash the economy in one breath, then credit Obama for the great economy with their next breath.

Unfortunately for them, the economy is doing great. And no amount of denial can change that.

Unemployment is at 3.5%, a historic 50-year-low. In fact, unemployment is at historic lows for African Americans, Hispanics, Asian-Americans, and women as well. Last month the economy added 266,000 jobs, crushing expectations. Wages also increased 3.1 percent over the last year, and wages have been growing for 16 consecutive months, and lower-wage workers have seen their wages grow at an even faster rate. CNBC reported in March, that under the Trump economy, "the bottom half of earners are benefiting more than the top half — in fact, about twice as much, according to calculations by Goldman Sachs. The trend began in 2018 and has continued into this year, and could be signaling a stronger economy than many experts think.”

The anti-Trump New York Times confirmed in September that this trend has continued. “The decade-long recovery is at last delivering income gains to middle-class and low-income families.” They also reported last month that the Trump economy is “creating opportunities for workers who were left out of earlier stages of the recovery.”

The Trump economy hasn't left anybody behind. It's helping everyone.

The problem is Democrats know that as long as the economy is doing well, they'll have an impossible time justifying to the voters why they should vote out Trump. To admit the Trump economy is working for everyone is to admit that Trump's policies are working.

So, for the 2020 Democrats, they figure it's better to just lie.

