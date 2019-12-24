send
Election 2020

Expecting Liberal Family Members to Start Political Fights During the Holidays? The Trump Campaign Has a Site for That

By Matt Margolis 2019-12-24T14:46:08
chat comments

On Christmas Eve, the Trump campaign launched a website containing all the facts you need should your liberal friends and relatives choose to pick a fight about politics during the holidays.

The website is SnowflakeVictory.com, and contains facts and talking points separated by topic, giving you an at-a-glance view of the information you need to counter liberal lies.

Topics include the economy, immigration and the border wall, trade deals, healthcare, impeachment and others, including a section on Joe Biden.

Each topic features a video and an accompanying transcript.

The site itself is simple and probably could have been more extensive. While the site is designed for easy access on a smartphone with concise information, it think it would have been worthwhile for each fact to be sourced.

Of course, if you're looking for more in-depth information to counter liberal lies, I also highly recommend PJMedia.com,

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

https://pjmedia.com/election/expecting-liberal-family-members-to-start-political-fights-during-the-holidays-the-trump-campaign-has-a-site-for-that/

