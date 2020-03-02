send
Exclusive Interview With Laura Loomer: Will Twitter Reinstate Her if She Wins Congressional Race?

By Megan Fox 2020-03-02T16:36:47
Laura Loomer is the most banned woman in America: banned on Twitter, Facebook, Paypal, and even Uber, Venmo, and food delivery services for having views Democrat big-tech overlords don't share. But Loomer is running ahead in her race for Congress in President Trump's hometown in Florida. If she wins, how will Twitter justify banning a sitting member of Congress? Listen to this exclusive interview with Loomer at CPAC!

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

 

https://pjmedia.com/election/exclusive-interview-with-laura-loomer-will-twitter-reinstate-her-if-she-wins-congressional-race/

