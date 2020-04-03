Ex-Obama Advisor Predicts 'Historic' Turnout for Trump, Says 'All Biden Can Do Is Leverage Interviews'

Former Obama advisor David Plouffe has some great news for those of us who wish to see President Trump get reelected in November: He believes that Trump can count on a "historic" turnout and that he can win the most important battleground states. Joe Biden, meanwhile, will have a major problem because all he can do is give "interviews" about what he would do if he were in office... which he isn't.

"You look at the economic situation and say, 'How can an incumbent win in that?' But, you know, no one's blaming Trump for the damage," Plouffe explained on the Fox News Rundown podcast Thursday. "I think if you can lay his crisis response at his feet and connect that to the economy, I do think that's some headwind he's got to run into."

Normally, a major economic crisis is very bad news for an incumbent. This time is different, however, because Trump can hardly be blamed for the deadly new Chinese coronavirus that caused the economic unrest. In fact, Trump's response to the crisis may even give his reelection efforts a boost because Americans will rely on him to lead the country through these trying times.

"[A]lmost no matter what happens, [the question is] can Donald Trump win Wisconsin? Can he win Michigan? Can he win Pennsylvania? Can he win Florida?" Plouffe went on to say. The answer? "Sure, because his base is so solid. And I think he's going to turn out voters almost at a historical level on his behalf, so that makes him very dangerous if you're Joe Biden."

Great news. Plouffe knows what he's talking about. After all, he was the campaign manager for Barack Obama's successful 2008 presidential campaign. You know, that's the one with the "Change we can believe in" and the "Yes we can!" slogans.

As for Joe Biden, Plouffe believes that all the former vice president can do is "leverage interviews... leverage social media every day... to communicate how [he] would handle this crisis." Other than that, however, "there's nothing he can do about" the fact that he's mostly being ignored. "He's not in office. He's not a governor. He's not the president. And truthfully, Andrew Cuomo, Gavin Newsom... Donald Trump, citizens want to hear from those folks because they're the folks making decisions."

One can only hope. If Biden ends up being the one to help America get out of this crisis we're in a whole lot of trouble.