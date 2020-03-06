Elizabeth Warren’s Potential Endorsement Will Tell Us Who She Really Is

Elizabeth Warren has a reputation for being a hardcore progressive on the issues. She certainly talks the talk when it comes to Medicare for all, environmental issues, the wealth gap, and she predictably blamed sexism for her inability to obtain her party’s nomination. She had a brief period of being the frontrunner (or at least a top contender for the nomination) and so her dropping out of the race certainly hit her and her supporters hard.

But it also sparked intense speculation about whom she might endorse.

It is now a two-man race (sorry Tulsi, you’re not actually a contender) and Democrats now have to decide between which rich old white guy they want to represent their party and face Donald Trump in November: Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden. While the latter has the momentum, the former has an army of motivated supporters that eclipses those of any candidate. Biden’s support is based largely on Obama nostalgia and his perceived electability, while Sanders has genuinely built a coalition of support that is intensely loyal to him and the revolution he’s promised.