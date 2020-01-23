Elizabeth Warren Panders Again with Pledge to Include ‘Non-Binary’ People in Cabinet

Fresh off her smear of Bernie Sanders backfiring, Elizabeth Warren is trying out a new gimmick to earn back some desperately needed support ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Warren is pledging that if she's elected in November, her administration “will be committed to diversity and inclusion, starting on day one.” Warren intends to assemble “a Cabinet and senior leadership team that reflects the full diversity of America.” To accomplish this, she promises that at least 50 percent of her Cabinet will be “filled by women and non-binary people.” She will also ensure “representation of LGBTQ+ people across all levels of government, including in leadership roles.”

She is not the first candidate to pander this way. Hillary Clinton pledged to have a Cabinet made 50 percent of women, and Pete Buttigieg did the same in October. Bernie Sanders has not made any specific pledge but has said, “I believe and know that my administration and my Cabinet will look like America looks like.”

The Blaze notes that this is likely not an empty promise from Warren, “given that last spring her team said she employed 31 women and 20 men in her Senate offices in Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts — not including interns,” and that “her office's top leadership roles were occupied by women — two of whom are women of color.”

It was not clear how many — if any — of her staff are LGBT or non-binary, but she might be the first candidate whose Cabinet selection virtue-signaling pledge includes non-binary people.

Non-binary people, in case you were wondering, are people who don’t identify as one of the two real genders. Imagine people who can’t even figure out what gender they are in a president’s Cabinet.

