BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren Drops Out. Will She Endorse Sanders?

Senator Elizabeth Warren will be dropping out of the Democratic presidential race on Thursday, according to campaign sources. Her exit comes in the wake of her extremely disappointing performance on Super Tuesday when she didn't even win Massachusetts, the state she represents, or her home state of Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, Warren's campaign manager Roger Lau reported that "Elizabeth is talking with our team to assess the path forward." Clearly, they didn't find one.

Warren's departure leaves two old white men, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, as the remaining contenders for the nomination. Since Super Tuesday, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Mike Bloomberg have all dropped out and endorsed Joe Biden. There is no report yet about Warren's plans to endorse either contender yet. Ideologically, she's more aligned with Bernie Sanders, but it may be more politically expedient for her to endorse Biden. Bernie Sanders, should he get the nomination, would want to balance his ticket with someone who might appeal to moderates. That is not Elizabeth Warren. Joe Biden, however, has expressed his desire to select a woman for his running mate in the past, and Elizabeth Warren might energize the radical left in the general election.

President Trump has already weighed in on her dropping out, accusing her on Twitter of dropping out three days too late. "Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary... THREE DAYS TOO LATE," he tweeted. "She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination!"

Elizabeth Warren told her staff about her decision in a conference call Thursday morning. "I want all of you to hear it first, and I want you to hear it straight from me: today, I’m suspending our campaign for president," Warren said on the call. "What we have done – and the ideas we have launched into the world, the way we have fought this fight, the relationships we have built – will carry through, carry through for the rest of this election, and the one after that, and the one after that."

UPDATE: The Senator spoke to the media and supporters Thursday afternoon. Standing outside her house in Cambridge, MA, she seemed emotional about her decision. The first questions she received were related to whether she would endorse Bernie Sander or Joe Biden. "Let’s take a deep breath and spend a little time on that," she said.

So, no endorsement today.

This story is developing.