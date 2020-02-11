Elizabeth Warren Calls Mike Pence a 'Dog' During Town Hall

During a town hall in Lebanon, N.H., on Sunday, Elizabeth Warren was asked about her choice to replace Mike Pence.

The voter asked Warren if she ever whispers to her dog Bailey, “Who is going to be my Mike Pence?”

In response to this bizarrely framed question, the struggling presidential candidate replied, “I already have a dog.”

Question: "Do you whisper into Bailey's ear, 'Who is going to be my Mike Pence? Who is going to look at me with adoring eyes?'"



Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "I already have a dog." https://t.co/gwkkSTqF3r pic.twitter.com/kL2r3fQhPx — The Hill (@thehill) February 11, 2020

After this supposedly funny joke, Warren described her ideal type of running mate in terms of qualities, without mentioning specifics.

“I want people who are there because they believe in public service. I want people who are gonna be good partners in this fight. I want people who are willing to pick up the tools that are already there and to use them on behalf of the public,” she said.

Warren claimed her ideal vice president is someone “who is going to be in the fight” with her.

Wow, that's really deep.

Despite hailing from the neighboring state of Massachusetts, Warren is trailing Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in the polls for New Hampshire. I'm sure that dog joke will help her climb her way to the top!

Seriously though, Democrats often complain about Trump's behavior and rhetoric being beneath the office of the presidency, so how is it not hypocritical for a presidential candidate hoping to replace Trump calling the sitting vice president a dog?

I love dogs, don't get me wrong, but Warren clearly meant it as an insult.

