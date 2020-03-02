Early Voting Causes Disenfranchisement and It Should Be Abolished

In a few short weeks, Pete Buttigieg went from the kind-of-sort-of winner of the Iowa caucuses to dropping out just before Super Tuesday. Buttigieg’s victory in Iowa made a lot of people think twice about the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. The Iowa caucuses have such a tremendous record of predicting the Democratic nominee that one can imagine that had Democrats been able to count, the boost Buttigieg would have received from his Iowa victory would have been even greater than the one he got.

Nevertheless, how many people saw his victory in Iowa, and his second-place finish in New Hampshire, and were swayed that he was the “moderate alternative” to Sanders who could actually win (unlike Joe Biden, whose campaign appeared to be in a death spiral) and cast an early ballot for Buttigieg?

Early voting began in many states even before the Iowa caucuses, and several candidates have dropped out since, but Pete Buttigieg is the first real contender for the nomination to drop out. Which presents a huge problem.