Donna Brazile Tells GOP Chairwoman to 'Go to Hell' on Live TV

Former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile is terribly upset that some Republicans are trying to interfere in the Democratic primaries by voting for Bernie Sanders.

Obviously, they don't support Sanders, but it's widely believed that Sanders wouldn't have a prayer against Trump in November.

While it's extremely unlikely that a few Republicans voting for Sanders would change the race, Brazile felt compelled to warn GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to keep her nose out of Democrat business. McDaniel mentioned what every pundit has been saying for weeks: that in a brokered convention, the party establishment would look to deny Sanders the nomination.

Brazile and McDaniel appeared on Fox News and it's clear that Republicans are getting under Democrats' skin.

Daily Caller:

“First of all, stay the hell out of our race. Stay the hell out of our race,” Brazile began, addressing Republicans in general. “I get sick and tired, Ed and Sandra, of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, they don’t have a process. They are canceling primaries. They have winner take all. They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side, and for people to use Russian talking points to sew division among Americans — that is stupid.” Brazile then turned her ire directly on McDaniel, adding, “So Ronna, go to hell. This is not about — go to hell. I’m tired of it, Ed. We are not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win.” “This notion that somehow or another Democrats are out there trying to put hurdles or roadblocks before one candidate, that’s stupid,” Brazile concluded, adding, “I know what’s going on. They are scared of Democrats coming together to defeat Donald Trump. They need to be focusing on what we’re focusing on in the Democratic Party, and that is preventing foreign interference in our elections. Stop using Russian talking points, madam chairwoman, period. Stop using it.” [Emphasis added]

For her part, a bemused McDaniel tweeted out a snappy reply.

It’s ok, @donnabrazile.



I’d be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided.



Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 3, 2020

Brazile's paranoia is strange, given that in 2016, Democrats were gleeful about supporting Trump in the primaries under the tragically mistaken belief that Trump couldn't win. I guess payback's a beyach.

What's she getting her panties in a twist about? Other Democrats have been candid about trying to deny Sanders the nomination if he makes it to the convention and he's short of a first-ballot win.

Maybe Donna knows what a bloodbath the convention would be if that scenario played out.