Trump: I'm the 'Only Person That Can Claim a Very Big Victory' in the Iowa Caucuses

The Democrat Iowa caucuses literally could not have gone worse. I woke up at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday still expecting to see some results, and yet there were none. President Trump responded to the catastrophe that was the Iowa caucuses Tuesday morning. “The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster,” he tweeted. “Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that.” Trump is referring to the disastrous HealthCare.gov website that was plagued with problems—it only managed to sign up six people on its first day, making it more successful than the Democratic caucuses.

Make no mistake about it, that comparison will be made a lot in the coming days and weeks.

“The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump’,” the president added.

Trump is absolutely right, and not just because he handily won the GOP Iowa caucus with over 97 percent of the vote. Supporters of Bernie Sanders suspect a cover-up, and they have every reason to suspect one. The Sanders campaign released their internal Iowa numbers, representing 40 percent of the precincts in Iowa, which showed him on top, and Biden not even making the top three. While there’s no reason to believe these numbers would reflect the actual results, it’s more than enough for Bernie Sanders supporters to suspect something. As of Tuesday morning, #DNCisCorrupt was trending on Twitter.

The chaos this is about to unleash in the Democratic Party will have a lasting impact on the 2020 elections, so much so that even MSNBC’s Chris Matthews essentially declared Trump the winner of the Democrat caucus.

“The guy in the White House is chuckling all night here, showing the Democrats can't even get a three-car funeral organized, or whatever you want to call it.”

MSNBC's Chris Matthews: Trump a winner of Democrat caucus, “Democrats can't even get a 3 car funeral organized”https://t.co/J84By1GMXQ pic.twitter.com/Iqamk5tSfZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 4, 2020

Whether it’s a cover-up of a Bernie victory or just plain old incompetence, neither bodes well for the Democrats in November. If this was a legitimate case of incompetence, it leads many to wonder how Democrats can effectively ask to run the country when they can’t even run a primary caucus.

It’s impossible to overstate just how much of a disaster the Iowa caucuses were for the Democrats. No Democrat candidate emerged as a definitive winner, many are suspicious of a cover-up, and the only one who gets to do a victory dance is President Trump.

Congratulations, President Trump, you won two contests last night.

