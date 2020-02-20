Did Bloomberg Really 'Implode' Onstage During the Nevada Debate?

The New York Post headline was pretty grim: "Black and Bloom" read the caption and the picture was a full-face photo of the candidate with a black eye and a band-aid on his chin.

How bad was it for Michael Bloomberg?

Mike Bloomberg’s millions in campaign spending flew right out the window Wednesday night. The billionaire’s self-bankrolled presidential bid was torn to shreds in the opening minutes of Wednesday’s Democratic debate as his opponents skewered him for his checkered past on sexual harassment and his record on stop-and-frisk. Each candidate on the Las Vegas stage attacked Bloomberg right out of the gate, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made the former Big Apple mayor visibly squirm and roll his eyes in frustration.

Warren didn't need much to make Bloomberg "squirm."

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against, a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians,'” she said from the Paris Theater. “And, no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

About 130 million Americans will cast their vote on Election Day in November. How many voters saw the debate last night? The broadcast numbers on NBC show about 10 million people tuned in with another couple of million who watched on MSNBC and Telemundo. Even if you include those who heard or read about the debate, you're looking at less than 20 percent of the electorate.

Bloomberg may have lost a little shine with the national press, but in the larger universe of the electorate, his debate performance will be a blip on the screen.

But he's got to do better than this on the #MeToo thing.

Bloomberg also became irritated when Warren asked him to release dozens of women from nondisclosure agreements they signed after working for his financial media company, Bloomberg LP. “None of them accuse me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told,” Bloomberg said to guffaws from the audience.

Joking about sex is a forbidden subject with many women today -- unless, of course, the woman is so backward and insufficiently woke that she actually enjoys talking about sex with men. Then it's still the man's fault for keeping her ignorant.

But really, how bad did Bloomberg "perform" during the debate? Is criticism of him exaggerated? Did that exchange with Warren cost him the nomination?

Not hardly.

New York Daily News:

Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play? Not bad for Bloomberg. Although he was probably the weakest on points of everyone on stage — they pretty much all delivered strong performances, with Warren and Pete Buttigieg and Biden especially vigorous, and Bernie Sanders his standard old self — he did fine.