Democrats Should Worry, Because Joe Biden Clearly Can't Handle the Presidency

Joe Biden's cognitive decline stopped being funny some time ago, but now that he's the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party, the humor really has gone away because, as much as I believe President Trump will be reelected, there's still a chance things could turn out differently. Mass voting by mail, if that's allowed, could result in rampant voter fraud. Biased coverage of the coronavirus pandemic could hurt Trump down the road. During a series of interviews on Monday, Biden repeatedly proved that his cognitive decline is a serious problem.

Biden confused Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf with “Dale” Wolf, who was governor of Delaware back in 1993.

Today @JoeBiden confused the Dem PA Governor Tom Wolf for Dale Wolf.



"All Dale’s been saying, Governor Wolf"



Joe confused him for Dale because a man named Dale Wolf (R) was Governor of Delaware in 1993. Dale is 95 years old. What decade is Joe living in? pic.twitter.com/VGopJwpgnh — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 21, 2020

When asked a question about opening up the economy he ended up reading off unrelated talking points about Wisconsin that were clearly located above the camera. Despite reading off talking points, he referred to N95 masks as "N96 masks."

WATCH: Joe Biden completely ignored the question from @CharlesBenson4 about reopening the economy in Wisconsin. Instead, Biden immediately looked up and starting reading talking points. pic.twitter.com/3E0AHqpHTx — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 21, 2020

Even when he tries to sound knowledgable and in command, he makes a big mistake. In the clip below, he changes topics in the middle of the sentence. What happened? Did he jump sentences from his list of talking points? Or did his mind go in a different direction midsentence?

WATCH as Joe Biden jumps from one sentence to another in the middle of a thought, then has to look down at his notes to remember "testing, tracking, and treatment." pic.twitter.com/DCNlkAQneO — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 21, 2020

Maybe this one was a hearing issue, I don't know, but in the clip below, he confused Memorial Day and Labor Day:

.@JoeBiden asked if he will have VP pick by Memorial Day:



"My guess is we probably will...I'm quite sure that would be the case because right now the convention is scheduled in August before Memorial Day. [pause] Are you saying Memorial or Labor?"



Q: "I said Memorial Day." pic.twitter.com/fisV3dzhHL — Sarah Dolan Schneider (@sarahedolan) April 21, 2020

It's clear that Joe Biden is having trouble talking about issues without the assistance of talking points. In fact, the Washington Free Beacon posted a compilation of clips of Joe Biden referencing notes during interviews a minute long:

Are Democrats concerned about this at all? Donald Trump is going to destroy him in the debates.

