Democrats Should Worry, Because Joe Biden Clearly Can't Handle the Presidency
Joe Biden's cognitive decline stopped being funny some time ago, but now that he's the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party, the humor really has gone away because, as much as I believe President Trump will be reelected, there's still a chance things could turn out differently. Mass voting by mail, if that's allowed, could result in rampant voter fraud. Biased coverage of the coronavirus pandemic could hurt Trump down the road. During a series of interviews on Monday, Biden repeatedly proved that his cognitive decline is a serious problem.
Biden confused Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf with “Dale” Wolf, who was governor of Delaware back in 1993.
When asked a question about opening up the economy he ended up reading off unrelated talking points about Wisconsin that were clearly located above the camera. Despite reading off talking points, he referred to N95 masks as "N96 masks."
Even when he tries to sound knowledgable and in command, he makes a big mistake. In the clip below, he changes topics in the middle of the sentence. What happened? Did he jump sentences from his list of talking points? Or did his mind go in a different direction midsentence?
Maybe this one was a hearing issue, I don't know, but in the clip below, he confused Memorial Day and Labor Day:
It's clear that Joe Biden is having trouble talking about issues without the assistance of talking points. In fact, the Washington Free Beacon posted a compilation of clips of Joe Biden referencing notes during interviews a minute long:
Are Democrats concerned about this at all? Donald Trump is going to destroy him in the debates.
