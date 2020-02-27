Democrats' IMF Force Mission: Stop Bernie Sanders from Being Nominated

Good evening, Mr. Perez. This is Bernie Sanders, a far-left socialist who is hell-bent on destroying the Democratic Party. He has hypnotized several million young people into thinking he's their savior and millions more into believing that a 78-year-old man with a heart condition won't drop dead before his 4-year term has expired.

His goal is nothing less than a takeover of our beloved Democratic Party. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to stop Bernie Sanders from destroying the party and giving Donald Trump a congressional majority using any means necessary.

As always, if any of your IMF force is caught, killed, or loses in November, the secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions.

Good Luck, Tom. You're gonna need it.

Democratic establishment leaders have decided on a risky strategy. In order to stop Bernie Sanders from getting the nomination and dragging the party to defeat in November, they are willing to possibly alienate Sanders' most rabid voters by denying the candidate a first-ballot victory.

Any such action would cause a party schism between the far-left and the less-kooky-left that could cost the party the election anyway. But establishment leaders are banking on anti-Trump hysteria and a desire for power to drive Democrats to the polls despite pulling the rug from underneath Bernie Sanders and his supporters.

New York Times:

Dozens of interviews with Democratic establishment leaders this week show that they are not just worried about Mr. Sanders’s candidacy, but are also willing to risk intraparty damage to stop his nomination at the national convention in July if they get the chance. Since Mr. Sanders’s victory in Nevada’s caucuses on Saturday, The Times has interviewed 93 party officials — all of them superdelegates, who could have a say on the nominee at the convention — and found overwhelming opposition to handing the Vermont senator the nomination if he arrived with the most delegates but fell short of a majority.

It's been close to 70 years since there was a brokered convention. Even if Sanders comes up short, you would think that the superdelegates would have an alternate in mind who would win on the second ballot, so a "brokered" convention probably isn't in the cards. But the ruckus created by Sanders supporters if he is denied superdelegate support, which traditionally goes to the candidate who arrives at the convention with the most delegates, could not only ruin the convention but drive the far-left completely out of the party.

The establishment Democrats appear willing to take that risk.

Jay Jacobs, the New York State Democratic Party chairman and a superdelegate, echoing many others interviewed, said that superdelegates should choose a nominee they believed had the best chance of defeating Mr. Trump if no candidate wins a majority of delegates during the primaries. Mr. Sanders argued that he should become the nominee at the convention with a plurality of delegates, to reflect the will of voters, and that denying him the nomination would enrage his supporters and split the party for years to come. “Bernie wants to redefine the rules and just say he just needs a plurality,” Mr. Jacobs said. “I don’t think we buy that. I don’t think the mainstream of the Democratic Party buys that. If he doesn’t have a majority, it stands to reason that he may not become the nominee.”

The Democratic establishment keeps saying that party leaders shouldn't dictate who the nominee is. Well, welcome to 2020. That's exactly what Democrats are going to do. It won't be in a smoke-filled backroom with old fat guys smoking cigars hashing out a deal to make their guy the nominee. It will be done politely, with heartfelt apologies.

And a knife in the back.