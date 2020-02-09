Democrat Strategist Worried About Trump's Popularity Surge with Black Voters

Jamal Simmons, a Democrat political analyst for CBS, sounded the alarm on Face The Nation Sunday morning about Trump's popularity with African American voters.

"I'm gonna send this flag up to the Democratic Party — people need to understand this. We talked to Terrance Woodbury, who's a young African American pollster. He has been saying for months that he thinks President Trump has been going very hard at African American men, particularly young African American men."

Simmons then mentioned a laundry list of things that have increased Trump's appeal to African American voters. "I think they're not gonna let up," he said. Obviously, Trump won't win the African American vote, but that is not necessary for Trump. "He doesn't have to win, he just has to tick it up a couple points in some key places to have it count. And Democrats need to have a candidate who really has a strategy about how to deal with that."

The major wildcard here is Bernie Sanders, according to Simmons. "If Bernie Sanders is not the nominee, I will tell you [...] a lot Bernie Sanders voters are anti-establishment voters more than they're Democrats and they might be moved by Donald Trump."

DEMOCRAT STRATEGIST WARNS OF TRUMP POPULARITY WITH BLACK VOTERS: "President Trump has been going very hard at African American men." pic.twitter.com/rKIQqPUASU — Matt Margolis ???? (@mattmargolis) February 9, 2020

Yeah, it's really hard to believe that African Americans might vote for a candidate whose policies have helped them improve their situations over the Democratic Party, which has done nothing to help the African American community.



