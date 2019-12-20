send
Election 2020

Democrat Congressman: Trump Will Be Defeated 'With or Without This Impeachment'

By Nicholas Ballasy 2019-12-20T14:43:55
chat comments

WASHINGTON – Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) explained why he voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump instead of leaving Trump's fate to American voters in the 2020 presidential election.

"With or without this impeachment, I do believe that he is going to be defeated," Takano said after the House vote on impeachment Wednesday evening. "Voting for this impeachment was not about trying to increase that probability."

Takano argued that the House's impeachment of Trump was "about holding the president accountable for his egregious behavior in office."

Watch:

