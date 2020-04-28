Delay The Presidential Election? It's Better Than Mail-In Voting

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been hearing speculation about the possibility of Trump “delaying the election” as some sort of dictatorial act to save his presidency, blah-blah-blah. It seems like we always hear speculation about presidents wanting to delay an election for political purposes. A quick Google search will yield results showing that there was speculation that George W. Bush might postpone the 2004 election and the 2008 election. In 2012, there was speculation about Obama postponing the election because of Hurricane Sandy.

Before going further, it should be noted that no president has the authority to postpone an election. Doing so would take an act of Congress, and it seems unlikely that Congress would ever agree to such a thing—especially right now. For starters, Democrats are looking at the pandemic as a means to implement nationwide mail-in voting, which would be a total disaster. Even if they believed it to be politically advantageous to them, Democrats already have a laundry list of election goals they’d sooner implement than delaying an election. In fact, Nancy Pelosi already tried to overhaul our elections in the coronavirus stimulus package, which contained provisions to nationalize same-day registration, mandate the counting of provisional ballots nationwide, and nationalize ballot harvesting—three Democrat goals designed to help them steal elections.

Recent polls have even suggested that support for mail-in voting is on the rise because of the coronavirus. A recent poll from Zogby shows that 6 in 10 Americans would favor a delay in the election if the virus situation gets worse.