Cruz Says Flailing Fauxcahontas's Question to Roberts Killed Any Hope of Impeachment Trial Witnesses

As the Democratic primary season finally moves into the voting phase, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has been unable to reverse her slide in the polls that began last fall. In an effort to keep the media and voters talking about her, Warren has been resorting to increasingly desperate publicity stunts, like promising to let a transgender child choose her Secretary of Education.

Her other whopper of an antic last week came during the impeachment trial in the Senate:

"The question from Sen. Warren is for the House managers," Chief Justice Roberts began. "At a time when large majorities of Americans have lost faith in government, does the fact that the chief justice is presiding over an impeachment trial in which Republican senators have thus far refused to allow witnesses or evidence contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the chief justice, the Supreme Court, and the Constitution?" he read.

It turns out that nonsense may have done more to help Senate Republicans wrap up the trial than it did to give her any cachet with Democratic voters.

The Washington Examiner:

Cruz, 49, said Warren tried to give her presidential campaign a boost ahead of the Iowa caucuses, but it backfired by driving Republicans to vote against calling additional witnesses to testify. “Elizabeth Warren helped defeat the impeachment of the president of the United States,” the Texas Republican said on his podcast, The Verdict. “That stunt helped deliver the votes of Lisa and Lamar,” he added, referring to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, and Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican.

I've always thought of Warren as one of those elitist, tone-deaf politicians who doesn't read people very well. She looks awkward in every video I ever seen of her with constituents where the intent is to make her look like "regular folk." I doubt she reads her biggest fans well, so it isn't surprising that monumentally misread the room during the trial last week.

She's such a bumbling candidate that extra time off of the campaign trail probably would have done her some good.

Now she can get back to losing quickly.

