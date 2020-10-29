Hillary Clinton Announces She's Joining Group That Delivered Victory to Trump: The Electoral College

It has been a long, hard road for Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and New York senator, since being bested by President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

But she has not given up on her quest for revenge, or her obsession with the man who defeated her. And to that end she has joined the Electoral College, Clinton announced during an interview on SiriusXM Progress.

The Electoral College, of course, is what many Democrats have been complaining about since her defeat after she won the popular vote but was done in by the electoral vote.

She has been added to the roll of Democrat electors in the state of New York and will likely be casting her vote for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, who will almost assuredly take New York state.

“I am worried that we’re not going to have a final conclusion though for a couple of days, if not longer, Clinton said.

And she indicated that the Democrat litigation machine is fired up and set to go to challenge any and everything to get what it wants.

“I’ve talked to the lawyers from the Biden campaign, I’ve talked to independent lawyers who are bringing lawsuits for all kinds of organizations and they’re preparing for every scenario you can imagine,” Clinton added.

And then the former first lady made her big reveal. She will be representing the state of New York as an elector if Joe Biden wins the state.

“I’m gonna keep raising money, I’m gonna keep speaking out, I’m gonna keep doing everything I can to make sure we win this,” she declared.

“Oh, and I’m an elector, I’m an elector from New York. I’m an elector,” she said. “Pretty sure I’ll get to vote for Joe and Kamala in New York … I can’t wait.”

She reiterated the sentiment she gave during an interview with Kara Swisher, where she said she could not even entertain the thought of President Trump winning again.

“I can’t entertain the idea of him winning, so let’s just preface it by that,” she told Swisher when she was a guest on her New York Times “Opinion” podcast.

“It makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we’d have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions, and damaging of our norms and our values, and lessening of our leadership … The list goes on,” the former secretary of state said.

The race has been tightening this past week and the battleground states appear to be as up for grabs as ever, though some polls show Biden with a commanding double-digit lead.

But it is unlikely that New York would ever be in question. It has been reliably Democrat for decades and shows no signs of changing.

Still, the idea of Clinton being an elector from New York and having Trump win the state is such a delicious fantasy it is tough to resist thinking about.