Georgia County Finds 2,600 Votes During Recount—Elections Director Asked to Step Down

Georgia’s statewide hand recount is underway. In Floyd County (population about 98,000) counters found thousands of previously uncounted votes, reports The Hill:

More than 2,600 votes have reportedly been uncovered in Georgia amid its recount process that weren’t previously included in the state’s overall tally of ballots in the presidential election. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the ballots were uncovered in Floyd County. Gabriel Sterling, who serves as Georgia’s voting system manager, told the newspaper the mishap was the result of human error, not equipment issues.

The new count netted about 800 new votes for President Trump, who current trails in Georgia by about 13,000 votes.

Sterling called the mishap “an amazing blunder” in comments to the paper, saying, “It’s not an equipment issue. It’s a person not executing their job properly.” “This is the kind of situation that requires a change at the top of their management side,” he continued while also calling on the local county’s elections director to step down.

Trump won Floyd County in 2016 with 70% of the vote according to Politico. He racked up more than 24,000 votes four years ago against Hillary Clinton’s 9,127 votes.

But according to the Floyd County website, Trump tallied 13,227 votes while Biden got 3,589 in 2020 on election night.

It’s tempting to ask if Floyd and perhaps other counties across the state are still missing votes.

