BREAKING: AG Barr Authorizes DOJ to Investigate Credible Allegations of Voter Fraud

The AP reports that Attorney General William Barr has authorized the Department of Justice to investigate credible allegations of voter fraud.

Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified, despite little evidence of fraud. Barr’s action comes days after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump and raises the prospect that Trump will use the Justice Department to try to challenge the outcome.

The second sentence has not happened and will not have until the states certify their results and the Electoral College meets to vote, in December.

The investigations are at the beginning stages, despite little evidence the media will ever report on any of it fairly.

Trump has not conceded the election and is instead claiming without evidence that there has been a widespread, multi-state conspiracy by Democrats to skew the vote tally in Biden’s favor.

From a media that obsessed for more than 3 years over the false accusation that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election, AP’s dismissive tone is rich. If any fraud happened, why would anyone not want to know who and how? Our republic depends on clean elections.

Barr’s memo is quite narrow and focused.

In a memo to U.S. attorneys, obtained by The Associated Press, Barr wrote that investigations “may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual State.”

The AP itself reported in 2019 that there could be serious issues with the security of election machines in a number of states. The security issue is tied to the end-of-life of Windows 7, which is the heart of many voting systems. Unless those systems are patched, they could be insecure and susceptible to manipulation.

The AP surveyed all 50 states, the District of Columbia and territories, and found multiple battleground states affected by the end of Windows 7 support, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Arizona and North Carolina. Also affected are Michigan, which recently acquired a new system, and Georgia, which will announce its new system soon.

