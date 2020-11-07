Michigan Legislature Subpoenas Election Officials

Saturday the Michigan House and Senate met in an unusual joint hearing to examine questions regarding the elections across that state. The joint hearing issued subpoenas to the state’s election officials, reports the Detroit Free Press.

The issuance of subpoenas by Michigan legislative committees, while not unheard of, is also rare. Saturday’s subpoena requested documents related to Michigan’s election process. State Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said the investigation is needed “to provide needed clarity to concerned residents,” and the subpoena “demonstrates a commitment to getting our election procedures right in the future.” House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills, called the hearing a “partisan spectacle,” and a desperate attempt by Republican legislators to cast a shadow of doubt over the legitimacy of our election.” She called it a “political stunt designed to undermine confidence in our electoral process and disenfranchise voters who legally cast their ballots in record numbers.”

Disenfranchisement goes both ways. Illegally cast ballots and glitches disenfranchise legal voters. Thousands had software or other errors flip their vote against their intent. At least two Michigan counties experienced such glitches, in both cases flipping Republican votes to Democrats. The question is, did similar glitches affect other counties.

In an exclusive report in 2019, the AP included Michigan among a handful of states that have serious election security issues related to the software machines in use across the state use. Several 2020 swing states also have potential security issues, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Arizona, among others.

