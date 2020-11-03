Election 2020

Florida Welcomes Conservative Black Republican to the U.S. House

By Bryan Preston Nov 03, 2020 9:06 PM ET
Florida-19 is a Republican stronghold. Tonight it elected Byron Donalds to replace the retiring Rep. Francis Rooney.

Donalds, a businessman, describes himself as “Liberty-loving. Pro-Trump. Pro-2nd Amendment. Pro-life. Husband & father to 3. Conservative,” on his Twitter feed.

Media called his election almost immediately after the polls closed. Donalds wasted no time in shouting victory.

Donalds’ path to the House was no sure thing. He battled 8 other Republicans and won a squeaker in the primary.

Florida, meet your new conservative Republican congressman. His story is one of redemption and overcoming great obstacles. He’s pro-life, anti-socialist, and ready to fight the liberals.

Washington needs more like him.

