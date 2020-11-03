Florida Welcomes Conservative Black Republican to the U.S. House

Florida-19 is a Republican stronghold. Tonight it elected Byron Donalds to replace the retiring Rep. Francis Rooney.

Donalds, a businessman, describes himself as “Liberty-loving. Pro-Trump. Pro-2nd Amendment. Pro-life. Husband & father to 3. Conservative,” on his Twitter feed.

Media called his election almost immediately after the polls closed. Donalds wasted no time in shouting victory.

Huge victory tonight! I'm truly humbled and honored. Big thank you to my family, #TeamDonalds and our hard working volunteers that knocked doors, waved signs, and made calls to ensure Southwest Florida had a proven Conservative. I look forward to serving you in Washington! pic.twitter.com/5h2XLuHKT2 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) November 4, 2020

Donalds’ path to the House was no sure thing. He battled 8 other Republicans and won a squeaker in the primary.

Florida, meet your new conservative Republican congressman. His story is one of redemption and overcoming great obstacles. He’s pro-life, anti-socialist, and ready to fight the liberals.

Washington needs more like him.