Is Pelosi Setting the Stage For Biden To Keep Hidin' From Trump?

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on CBS This Morning. Under slightly more aggressive questioning than the media usually delivers to Democrats, Pelosi once again said Democrat nominee Joe Biden shouldn’t debate Trump because reasons and stuff.

. @SpeakerPelosi on why she thinks Biden shouldn’t debate Trump: “The president has no fidelity to fact or truth, and actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution … He and his henchmen are a danger with their comments, are a danger to our democracy" pic.twitter.com/xWso2rYcpR

Pelosi says ““The president has no fidelity to fact or truth, and actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution … He and his henchmen are a danger with their comments, are a danger to our democracy.”

First, we’re a republic. The Speaker ought to know that.

Second, if Trump really is this egregious liar then Biden ought to use that against him and expose him for it. He would have a national audience right there to witness the spectacle. It would be the best mano a mano combat since that scene in Gladiator.

Biden, though has put a lid on 9 campaign days in September. Yesterday was the most recent. None have been explained.

We can all speculate, and should do so wildly forthwith, as to why Biden sees his shadow and retreats more often than any groundhog.

The causes may be multiple. Maybe Biden’s really studying up for the debate. Maybe he’s secretly an e-sports legend and he’s crushing it on Fortnite. Maybe his polls are telling him he can just keep clocking the ball until time runs out.

Maybe he’s rope-a-doping Team Trump into thinking he’s worse off than he really is.

Or maybe he’s really deteriorating and the combination of that and the riots and Hunter Biden’s disgusting shenanigans are too much for him to have to answer.

Whatever the cause, Pelosi has repeatedly suggested Biden ought to break with American tradition and not debate Trump. There must a reason she keeps firing up this particular signal.

I’ll leave you with a song… (h/t our own Stacey Lennox)