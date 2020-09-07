U.S. - China Tech War Steps Up As Joe Biden Absolves Beijing of All Responsibility for the Coronavirus Pandemic

Speaking in Delaware over the weekend, Democrat nominee Joe Biden once again went to bat for communist China and its rapacious government.

Biden is addressing the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the United States. He says “All the pain and suffering stems from Presidents (sic) Trump’s failure to lead.”

This is far from the first time Biden has given China a pass, and not the first time he has pinned blame for the pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China and was covered up by the communist government in the critical early weeks when it could have been stopped, on President Trump.

Trump did take a number of decisive actions to fight the pandemic, including issuing a ban on travel from China and invoking the Defense Manufacturing Act more than 30 times to build up needed technology including ventilators. Democrats including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were still downplaying the virus’ threat when Trump issued the travel ban, which is did on January 31, 2020.

Biden’s going to bat for China is a longstanding pattern. His son Hunter still has financial ties to China according to a new documentary and numerous news stories. Biden has consistently downplayed the threat from China over the years, and even joked in 2013 about getting China’s dictator Xi Jinping to help him become president of the United States. Xi is one of the worst possible dictators for Biden to have shared a laughing moment with. More on that later.

Here is one example of Biden missing and misleading on the threat from China.

Meanwhile, China has reportedly launched its version of a reusable spaceplane, according to The Drive.

Beijing says it has successfully launched an uncrewed “reusable experimental spacecraft” from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center located in the Gobi Desert in northwest China. Space-Track.org, a U.S. government online database of public space launches that the U.S. military’s Combined Space Operations Center and the U.S.-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command maintain, confirmed that the “PRC TEST SPACECRAFT” successfully made it into space. The as-yet-unknown space vehicle was delivered into low Earth orbit atop a Long March 2F carrier rocket on September 4, 2020. The launch was the 14th mission for the Long March 2F rocket and was apparently the result of months of preparations at Jiuquan.

While leftists allied with Biden seek to rewrite U.S. history through the deceptive “1619 Project,” Beijing remains proud of its history. The “Long March” name for its rocket is a reference to a period of retreat by China’s communist forces in the 1930s, and the emergence of Mao Zedong as their leader. Mao went on to lead the communists to take over China, and then amassed history’s largest body count, killing an estimated 65 million Chinese during his rule.

Xi, China’s current premiere, has consciously set out to be a latter-day Mao.

The launch of the secret spaceplane atop the Long March rocket indicates China is continuing to advance its spaceflight capabilities. Meanwhile NASA’s megarocket project is two years behind schedule and way over budget. That megarocket, the generically branded Space Launch System, will be NASA’s next-generation platform to enable the United States to achieve interplanetary spaceflight. If it ever launches.

While Biden absolves China of its coronavirus coverup, the Trump administration remains actively engaged in countering Beijing’s threats. It’s reportedly considering banning China’s SMIC – Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation – due to its closeness with the Chinese government.

“DoD is currently working with the interagency in assessing available information to determine if SMIC’s actions warrant adding them to the Department of Commerce’s Entity List,” a Defense Department spokesperson said. “Such an action would ensure that all exports to SMIC would undergo a more comprehensive review.” The potential move by the administration, which was first reported by Reuters, is part of a continued effort to put pressure on China’s technology firms and would mark a major escalation in the tech battle between Washington and Beijing. U.S. officials have long complained that Chinese tech firms are beholden to the People’s Republic of China and collect sensitive information on behalf of the People’s Liberation Army. The Chinese Communist Party has previously said that it does not engage in industrial espionage.

The administration has also gone after Chinese social media app TikTok in recent weeks, and may force its sale to a U.S. owner. It has previously investigated drone manufacturing giant DJI and tech giant Huawei for their practices as well as their relationships with China’s government. In August, the Trump administration cut off Hauwei’s access to some advanced computer chips. The Trump administration also announced that now that China has effectively ended Hong Kong’s civil freedoms, it is no longer entitled to special economic treatment. Beijing has long used Hong Kong to move capital from the outside world into its mainland projects. The Trump administration move will severely curtain or end that practice over time.

Xi is China’s most authoritarian dictator in decades. He is currently presiding over technocratic dictatorship that has subsumed once free Hong Kong, is running a vast network of concentration camps aimed at its Uighur minority, and keeps the rest of its populace under the communists’ bootheel with a combination of censorship and a prying “social credit” system. The social credit system punishes what the communist regime deems “bad behaviors,” including “criticizing the government” and “too much gaming” with what amount to bans on the ability to travel and live a normal life. It puts Xi’s authoritarianism into the phones and computers of millions of Chinese now, and is planned to control the entire populace.

China is also working to exploit the outside world’s academic freedoms to access technologies for its military through its Thousand Talents Plan and may have played a role in fostering the riots that have plagued the U.S. for the past three months.