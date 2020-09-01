Hey California! Just Because Nancy Pelosi's Nephew Shut Your Business Down Doesn't Mean She Can't Get a Haircut!

This is my favorite story of the day.

The antifa street theater thugs keep bringing guillotines like the French Revolution out to scare their enemies.

Meanwhile it’s their main ally who’s parading around like Queen Marie Antoinette.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arguably the most powerful Democrat in the country, is more powerful than you. She can even make COVID itself bend to her mighty will.

EXCLUSIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited a San Francisco hair salon on Monday afternoon for a wash and blow-out, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News had learned.

You catch that? Pelosi broke the law. She must want grannies besides herself to die! That’s how this works, right?

Obviously the virus is very smart. It knows whether you’re protesting (good), or whether you’re going to church (bad) or trying to make a living (also bad).

In security footage obtained by Fox News, and timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. Pacific Time, the California powerhouse is seen walking through eSalon in San Francisco with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose.

Salons there have been closed for going on six months into the “two weeks to flatten the curve.”

Unfortunately for the rest of California, her nephew is the state’s governor. Don’t even waste a breath thinking she’ll be prosecuted, because she won’t.

The owner of the salon couldn’t very well tell Powerful Pelosi no, could she? Ask Rev. John MacArthur about resisting California’s creeping COVID state. They’re trying to destroy his church.

But the salon owner does still have the First Amendment, for now. Gov. Newsom will probably go after her and cancel that very soon.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask on. (From the footage, it appears Pelosi had some kind of covering around her neck.) “We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” Kious said. “It is just disturbing.”

And

“We have been shut down for so long, not just me, but most of the small businesses and I just can’t – it’s a feeling – a feeling of being deflated, helpless and honestly beaten down,” Kious said. “I have been fighting for six months for a business that took me 12 years to build to reopen,” she explained. “I am a single mom, I have two small children, and I have no income.”

Pelosi still has her massive taxpayer-funded income and her designer freezer full of designer ice cream. So all is good…right?