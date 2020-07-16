Democrat Senate Candidate Hegar Compares U.S. Border Facilities to China's Concentration Camps As Ghastly Footage Resurfaces

Democrat M.J. Hegar won the Texas Democrats’ senate primary runoff Tuesday, allowing her to face-off against incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

Hegar has wasted no time in exposing her opinion of border security, likening it to China’s concentration camps reports the Washington Free Beacon. Hegar’s remarks come as footage of China’s treatment of its Uighur minorities has resurfaced on social media.

Uighurs sitting, bound and blindfolded, waiting to be loaded onto train cars and taken — somewhere. Drone footage from an unknown hero in China.#Uighur pic.twitter.com/l9CTfyM2iT — PariahDog1312🗽⚖️☭⃠ 卐⃠ (@PDog119) July 15, 2020

The undated footage has existed since least September 2019. The leftwing Guardian posted it on its YouTube channel then.

The footage, according to the Guardian, depicts Uighurs and other minorities who are non-Han Chinese, sitting with their hands tied or shackled behind their backs. Their heads have been shaved. They are being loaded onto trains, bound for an unknown location. The footage is eerily reminiscent of the methods and means the Nazis used to process and transport millions on the way to their deaths in concentration camps during the World War II era.

The trains in the recent footage may be bound for the concentration camps the Chinese Communist Party has set up in the Xinjiang province. The AP recently published a lengthy and disturbing report on the sterilization and reeducation programs imposed on women imprisoned in those camps.

Outside experts say the birth control campaign is part of a state-orchestrated assault on the Uighurs to purge them of their faith and identity and forcibly assimilate them. They’re subjected to political and religious re-education in camps and forced labor in factories, while their children are indoctrinated in orphanages. Uighurs, who are often but not always Muslim, are also tracked by a vast digital surveillance apparatus. “The intention may not be to fully eliminate the Uighur population, but it will sharply diminish their vitality,” said Darren Byler, an expert on Uighurs at the University of Colorado. “It will make them easier to assimilate into the mainstream Chinese population.”

There is simply no comparison between these concentration camps and the detention centers on the U.S.-Mexico border. Those facilities, set up during the presidency of Barack Obama, are largely used to determine whether non-U.S. citizens may enter our country on asylum claims or must return to their home countries.

Hegar made the comparison anyway, repeatedly, according to the Beacon.

During a June 24 call with supporters, Hegar accused the Trump administration of “terrorizing people,” calling its attempts to deter illegal immigration a “human rights violation.” “When we are committing human rights violations on our southern border, not only is it immoral, but it’s also impacting our ability to have influence globally,” Hegar said. “We cannot lecture China on their treatment of the Uyghurs. … We cannot start looking like the countries and the governments that we are supposed to be the opposite of.”

Hegar’s remarks politicizing border security by comparing it to the racist and genocidal policy of the Chinese Communist Party are beyond the pale. Hegar should apologize to Barack Obama and Joe Biden, under whose watch the detention centers were established, or step down from the campaign. The Democratic Party of Texas must censure or otherwise reprimand Hegar for these repeated and reprehensible remarks against policies established by their own presidential nominee.