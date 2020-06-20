LIVE FEED: Watch President Trump's Huge Tulsa Rally

President Donald Trump holds his first rally since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, forcing major sports, music and all other public events to shut down along with most of the economy.

The same media and health care “experts” who lauded the mass protests of the past few weeks, many of which turned or are still turning violent, have been out in force making Trump’s rally sound like it’s the most dangerous thing for public health since the medieval plague.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has handled these media barrages with style and aplomb.

Trump’s rally also comes in the context of Democrat-run cities allowing protesters to topple statues of figures from American history, and defunding police in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has been fired and charged with murder.

Violent crime rates had been declining nationwide since 1994, but are now on the rise again as Democrat-run cities abdicate their responsibilities, even to the point of ceding territory to antifa in the heart of Seattle, Washington.

President Trump has declared himself both the “law and order” president and implemented an executive order toward police reform. He has also led a sentencing reform effort, the First Step Act, with the support of Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West.

Since Trump’s last rally months ago, China has also absorbed Hong Kong, rattled its saber at Taiwan, and engaged in deadly combat with India on its western frontier on the border of what was Tibet, but China has claimed since its illegal invasion decades ago. Pakistan and India also engaged in combat on their border this week. China, India, and Pakistan are all nuclear powers. Pakistan and China are allies.

So…global plague, deep economic uncertainty, massive domestic unrest, and a trio of nuclear-armed powers engaged in combat, and Americans can’t even go to a bar or to a restaurant in many cities without wearing masks. President Trump has a lot on his plate as Election Day approaches on the horizon.

