WATCH: Joe Biden On Kavanaugh and Sexual Assault Allegations (Against People Who Are Not Joe Biden)

My friend Tom Elliott has created the ultimate supercut of former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, opining on sexual assault allegations during the Kavanaugh hearings.

It’s astonishing.

SUPERCUT! Biden to sexual-assault claimants: I'm your fighter! pic.twitter.com/pAqCiX6ucz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2020

Here’s another relevant piece from the archives. Biden says sexual assault allegations must be treated as though they contain some factual basis. This is not how he is handling Tara Reade’s accusation, and it’s not how he wants the media or anyone else to treat it.

Biden, Sept. 17, 2018, on Blasey Ford: “You’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time.” https://t.co/3ZUNjbAJoI pic.twitter.com/xhgKbIqsqw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2020

Stacey Lennox has covered the full interview Biden gave to MSNBC earlier today, but let’s take a look at this highlight. Host Mika Brzezinski asks Biden why he won’t allow a search just for Tara Reade’s name in his records at the University of Delaware. We know why he won’t — it’s a cover-up. Mika didn’t buy and neither should anyone else.

Take a look at his reaction, or non-reaction, to the question. His campaign staff can only do so much to prep him.

Biden, asked why he won’t let the Univ. of Del. search his records for Tara Reade’s name, left speechless: pic.twitter.com/T24GHib7uS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2020

That guy wants you to believe he can go toe to toe with the likes of China’s X Jinping? Really?

In our system, Biden still deserves the presumption of innocence and the alleged victim deserves to be heard. It’s tragically unfortunate and bad for our country that he and his entire party did away with that principle for the sake of political expediency.