Breathe Deep Because America Has Cleaner Air Under Trump

It wouldn't be a Democrat debate without some grandstanding about environmental policy. But, when it comes to the environment, there's a lot more to it than just admiring some 16-year-old Swedish girl and signing useless climate treaties. President Trump has proved that being a good steward of the environment means a lot more than just talking the talk. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "Emissions of all key air pollutants dropped between 2016 and 2018, and lead and sulfur dioxide concentrations dropped by double-digit percentages during the same period." Under President Trump, "The U.S. is a global leader in clean air progress, and we’ve proven that we can protect the environment while growing our economy.”

Democrats, however, want to embrace costly and ineffective "green economy" that they know will cost jobs.

QUESTION: "Would you be willing to sacrifice...hundreds of thousands of blue collar workers in that transitioning to that greener economy?"



BIDEN: "The answers yes." pic.twitter.com/23Qh1wyEa6 — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) December 20, 2019

We can improve the environment without destroying the economy. Democrats just don't know how to do that.

