The Math Didn't Add Up: Yang Drops Out of 2020 Democratic Primary and Yang-Gangers Are Devastated

The most interesting and engaging person in the Democratic presidential primary has just left the building.

Andrew Yang left the race within minutes of the polls closing in the New Hampshire presidential primary where he is expected to finish in the back of the pack.

A mere 45 minutes before the polls closed he tweeted a rather morose "thank you" to his Yang Gang:

I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here. ?? — Andrew Yang?? (@AndrewYang) February 12, 2020

It's hard to know who's more devastated, Yang's ardent "Yang Gang" or conservatives who just loved the tech entrepreneur but would never vote for a person promising free money by way of a universal basic income.

Former Obama administration green jobs czar, socialist, and now TV commentator Van Jones was sad to see him go:

Gonna miss @AndrewYang in this race! I love his POSITIVE populism. You don’t have to hate anyone to join #YangGang. It’s not broke folks against billionaires! Not white folks against immigrants! Not beer drinkers v wine drinkers! It’s HUMANS v these damned ROBOTS!!! Thanks, man! — Van Jones (@VanJones68) February 12, 2020

NASCAR reporter Michelle Quintana said Yang was a breath of fresh air in the world of politics:

My heart breaks for #YangGang. Seriously. Y'all were the only other group that was worth my time. Andrew is one of a kind. Props to Andrew for running an honest campaign. Take some self care right now. Hugs. We love you. — Michelle Quintana ???????????? (@Lagreeneyes03) February 12, 2020

This Buttigieg supporter was glad that Yang supported the free money campaign:

The #YangGang has been one of the most dedicated groups this cycle. Despite being on different teams, the Yang energy was always positive on their candidate. They’re consistently one of the nicest Stan groups. Feeling for you tonight. — Seattle for Pete Buttigieg (@Seattle4Pete) February 12, 2020

This Yang Gang member wrote a Twitter tome about the now-former candidate:

You are all incredible people.



The campaign may be over



But the #YangGang is forever.



We have a simple request for you guys:



Never lose hope



Never stop fighting



Never stop believing



This was not our time, but it will come.



Please read our statement below ?? pic.twitter.com/DP2aw9L6PD — Southerners for Yang 2024 ?? (@SouthernersYang) February 12, 2020

Bernie Sanders supporters said there was room on the bus private jet for Yang-Gangers:

#YangGang, the Bernie train has plenty of room for you! pic.twitter.com/5oHecAqdAm — big smarf energy (@ohhhIivia) February 12, 2020

And Tucker Carlson of Fox News gave a tribute to Yang's originality on his program.

Yang's upbeat attitude and youth will be missed on the campaign trail.

