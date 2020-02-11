send
Election 2020

The Math Didn't Add Up: Yang Drops Out of 2020 Democratic Primary and Yang-Gangers Are Devastated

By Victoria Taft 2020-02-11T20:44:22
chat comments

The most interesting and engaging person in the Democratic presidential primary has just left the building.

Andrew Yang left the race within minutes of the polls closing in the New Hampshire presidential primary where he is expected to finish in the back of the pack.

A mere 45 minutes before the polls closed he tweeted a rather morose "thank you" to his Yang Gang:

It's hard to know who's more devastated, Yang's ardent "Yang Gang" or conservatives who just loved the tech entrepreneur but would never vote for a person promising free money by way of a universal basic income.

Former Obama administration green jobs czar, socialist, and now TV commentator Van Jones was sad to see him go:

NASCAR reporter Michelle Quintana said Yang was a breath of fresh air in the world of politics:

This Buttigieg supporter was glad that Yang supported the free money campaign:

This Yang Gang member wrote a Twitter tome about the now-former candidate:

Bernie Sanders supporters said there was room on the bus private jet for Yang-Gangers:

And Tucker Carlson of Fox News gave a tribute to Yang's originality on his program.

Yang's upbeat attitude and youth will be missed on the campaign trail.

Find the latest New Hampshire primary results at our decision desk:

