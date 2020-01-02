BREAKING: Julián Castro Drops Out of Democrat Primary

On Thursday morning, Julián Castro announced on Twitter that he would be dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. "It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today," he tweeted.

"I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together," Castro added. "I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight."

Castro has long struggled to resonate with Democratic primary voters who have leaned toward older white Democrats like Biden, Sanders, and Warren, despite embracing far-left policies. Castro had even pitched himself as "the next Obama," but never broke away from the single-digit 2020 Democrats. He was at 1.2 percent in the Real Clear Politics average and didn't qualify for the last debate.

