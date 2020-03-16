CHAOS: Judge Denies Ohio Gov's Request to Delay Primary Amid COVID-19 Fears
Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye on Monday denied a request by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Sec. of State Frank LaRose to move the date of the state's primary, scheduled for Tuesday, amid COVID-19 fears.
Earlier in the day, DeWine announced plans to ask the court to intervene in order to delay the primary.
An email sent out by Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken Monday afternoon said, "Today, Governor DeWine and Secretary LaRose announced that despite precautionary measures being taken, they have made the decision to postpone the Ohio primary election in the name of health and safety."
The email noted, however, that DeWine "does not have exact power to delay elections, so that recommendation will be sent to a court for approval."
A follow-up email from the ORP clarified that the primary had not yet been officially postponed. Indeed, Judge Frye rejected the governor's request.
According to statehouse reporter Jake Zuckerman, the judge cited the following reasons for the denial:
- We don't know that things will be better at a specific later date
- People are harmed/disenfranchised by delay
- Ballots cast could be lost in a delay
- The Legislature has not called an emergency session
According to Zuckerman, Frye stated, “I don’t believe that plaintiffs have proceeded in a timely matter, or for that matter, that the secretary [of state] has proceeded in a timely matter himself.”
“No one is disenfranchising people intentionally," the judge added. "The plaintiffs and people that are similarly situated could have voted absentee or voted by early voting. They’ve had some means to do that."
“There are too many factors to balance in this uncharted territory to say we ought to take away from the legislature and elected statewide officials and throw it to a common pleas court judge in Columbus with 12 hours to go until the election, so the application for a temporary restraining order is denied.”
Ohio Court of Common Pleas judges run as partisans in primaries, but as nonpartisans in the general election. Frye, who has been on the court since 2005, ran unopposed in the Democrat primary in 2016 and was re-elected to a six-year term.
Ohio has no-fault absentee voting, but the deadline for returning ballots to the board of elections was Saturday.
There have been calls to extend that deadline to grant voters who might be fearful of being in public amid the coronavirus pandemic alternative voting options.
David Pepper, the Ohio Democratic Party Chairman, took to Twitter Sunday to praise Gov. DeWine's leadership as the crisis continues to expand into all areas of life in Ohio. The governor has announced closure after closure— everything from schools to restaurants and bars to fitness centers—in his efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19.
Regarding the primary, Pepper said, "I believe events have overtaken the state’s ability to run this election in the standard way that accomplishes the dual goals of fairness and minimizing community spread." But, he said, postponing the election would set a "dangerous precedent."
"Things are moving so fast. Thousands of people who had no reason to request an absentee ballot even days ago might now desperately want one," he said. "They want to vote. But they are seeing restaurants and bars closing tonight. They are seeing schools close They are scared They are medically vulnerable They may have caught a cold, or worse, and are being RIGHTFULLY told to stay in. And they are doing so, as they should!"
Rather than delay the election, Pepper proposed expanding the deadline for absentee mail-in ballots to Tuesday or Wednesday. "That gives anyone who is newly uncomfortable, feeling newly vulnerable, or shut-in because they feel sick, the ability to request a mail-in ballot instead of voting in person," he said.
Pepper doesn't explain how such a scheme would help voters newly fearful of contracting the virus. The time needed for voters to request a ballot, receive one from the board of elections, and then return it by mail would seem to make a Tuesday or Wednesday due-date untenable.
While the legislature could enact an emergency measure to alter the regulations for voting, that's not likely to happen because time is running out. Polls open in less than 12 hours, and it appears, as of now, that the election will go on as planned unless the Ohio Supreme Court gives DeWine a last-minute reprieve. The governor's office has not announced whether it will ask the Supreme Court to intervene.
One thing is certain: Judge Frye is correct that such decisions are the rightful purview of the legislature. Having a judge step in to change the date of an election at this late date would only lead to more contention and chaos.
While much of the focus has been on the presidential primary—and indeed, the three state primaries scheduled for Tuesday could prove the final stand for democratic-socialist candidate Bernie Sanders—there are a host of other primaries on the ballot in Ohio, including those for congressional candidates and members of the General Assembly. Both Republicans and Democrats are no doubt scrambling to figure out what might happen next and to retool their campaigns should there be a delay.
One thing is certain: Turnout will be severely depressed on Tuesday. Ohioans have been warned repeatedly to stay out of public places in order to avoid spreading the virus and senior citizens, in particular, have been told to stay home. The judge's decision leaves them in a difficult spot, with many unsure whether or not to defy the warnings in order to exercise their constitutional right to vote. There's also the issue of whether poll workers, many of whom are senior citizens, will show up on Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
https://pjmedia.com/election/breaking-judge-denies-ohio-governors-request-to-delay-primary-amid-covid-19-fears/