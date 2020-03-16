CHAOS: Judge Denies Ohio Gov's Request to Delay Primary Amid COVID-19 Fears

Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye on Monday denied a request by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Sec. of State Frank LaRose to move the date of the state's primary, scheduled for Tuesday, amid COVID-19 fears.

Earlier in the day, DeWine announced plans to ask the court to intervene in order to delay the primary.

It is my recommendation that we postpone in-person voting until June 2, 2020. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

I believe when we look back on this, we'll be happy we did this. The votes that have already been cast will still be counted - and this recommendation would allow others to vote in the future. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

.@LtGovHusted - Ultimately it is not fair to make people pick between their health and constitutional rights. Voters can vote by mail, and this will help us achieve the goal that people maintain their constitutional rights safely. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

An email sent out by Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken Monday afternoon said, "Today, Governor DeWine and Secretary LaRose announced that despite precautionary measures being taken, they have made the decision to postpone the Ohio primary election in the name of health and safety."

The email noted, however, that DeWine "does not have exact power to delay elections, so that recommendation will be sent to a court for approval."

A follow-up email from the ORP clarified that the primary had not yet been officially postponed. Indeed, Judge Frye rejected the governor's request.

BREAKING: Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frye rejects governor and Secretary of State’s ask to postpone tomorrow’s election. Voting to proceed as originally planned. — Jake Zuckerman (@jake_zuckerman) March 16, 2020

According to statehouse reporter Jake Zuckerman, the judge cited the following reasons for the denial:

We don't know that things will be better at a specific later date

People are harmed/disenfranchised by delay

Ballots cast could be lost in a delay

The Legislature has not called an emergency session

According to Zuckerman, Frye stated, “I don’t believe that plaintiffs have proceeded in a timely matter, or for that matter, that the secretary [of state] has proceeded in a timely matter himself.”