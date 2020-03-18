send
Election 2020

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders to 'Assess' Campaign After Latest Primary Losses

By Matt Margolis 2020-03-18T09:31:45
chat comments
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at a rally at Town Hall in New York City

Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders plans to talk with supporters to "assess his campaign" after going 0-3 in Tuesday's primary elections in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona, Reuters reports.

His campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, released a statement Wednesday morning. "The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign," he said. "In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable."

Elizabeth Warren made a similar announcement after her poor showing on Super Tuesday, after which she ended her campaign.

Last week, Bernie Sanders promised to stay in the race, saying that despite his deficit of votes and delegates, he was "strongly winning in two enormously important areas which will determine the future of our country." He pointed out that exit polls that show Democrat voters support his "progressive agenda," including raising the minimum wage, tuition-free college, and Medicare for all.

"While our campaign is winning the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability," he said.

Sanders had been banking on Biden to doom his own candidacy in their debate on Sunday, but despite some moments of confusion, Biden failed to flop the way Sanders had hoped.

What Sanders does can have a huge impact on the race, as his most dedicated supporters have threatened to leave the party if Biden is the nominee.

This story is developing.

