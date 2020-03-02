send
Election 2020

BREAKING: Amy Klobuchar Drops Out, Actually Makes an Endorsement

By Tyler O'Neil 2020-03-02T14:01:40
chat comments

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race on Monday and announced that she would endorse former Vice President Joe Biden. Her campaign told the Associated Press that she will fly to join Biden at his rally in Dallas, Texas, Monday night.

Klobuchar was the third Democratic candidate to drop out after Biden's strong win in the South Carolina primary on Saturday night. Tom Steyer dropped out that night, while former Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out on Sunday. Like Buttigieg, Klobuchar had won candidates to the Democratic National Convention. Buttigieg had won 26 while Klobuchar had won 7.

Like Steyer and Buttigieg, Klobuchar's exit on the eve of Super Tuesday seems timed to support the comparatively moderate Biden against frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-USSR). However, thanks to early voting, most voters have already selected a candidate in the Super Tuesday states, leading to a likely Sanders win in major contests.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

Joe Biden Is NOT a 'Return to Normalcy' Candidate

https://pjmedia.com/election/breaking-amy-klobuchar-drops-out-actually-makes-an-endorsement/

