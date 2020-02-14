Boo Hoo: Now That Liz Warren Is Losing, She's Blaming the Media for Not Being Fair

It's good to be a Democrat, because when you get into trouble, you can count on the media to cover for you. There's no better recent example of this than Elizabeth Warren's DNA fiasco. She put out a treacly campaign ad about how her "momma and daddy" always told her she had Native American heritage, and claimed that the results of a DNA test proved it. That fiction lasted all of a few hours, before everybody realized she had something like 1/1,024th non-Caucasian ancestry. But that didn't stop most of the major media outlets from crowing about her victory over that big jerk Donald Trump, who's always sarcastically calling her "Pocahontas." Warren's supporters in the media pretended she didn't humiliate herself. Then, when she was forced to apologize to actual Native Americans for her massive blunder, the press pretended it was a sign of strength. They gave her every benefit of the doubt, because they liked her and wanted her to win.

Unfortunately for them, they were backing a crazy person. Now she's losing, and she's blaming the very people who tried to help her. Collin Anderson, Washington Free Beacon:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) issued a scathing denunciation of the mainstream media on Friday, accusing several outlets of ignoring her campaign in favor of lesser candidates and blaming that coverage in part for her campaign's failure to gain traction with primary voters.

In an email to supporters on Friday, Warren's campaign said it could no longer "count on the media to cover our campaign fairly." It argued that other candidates, such as former vice president Joe Biden, received more coverage despite posting less impressive results in early primary states.

"The night of the Iowa Caucuses, CNN didn't air Elizabeth's full speech. But they aired the speeches of other candidates she beat," the email said. "In New Hampshire on Tuesday night, networks played Vice President Biden's speech from South Carolina despite the fact that he left the state before polls closed—but not Elizabeth's even though she outperformed him, again."

Boo hoo.

The voters don't like Elizabeth Warren, no matter how hard the media tries to make her seem likeable. Instead of thanking the press for trying to drag her across the finish line, now she's turning on them. The public sees what a brazen fraud she is. It's nobody's fault but her own.

I mean, just look at this:

MSNBC Anchors Praise Warren for Still Taking Pictures After Losing in NH "She's a really, really, really good candidate," Nicolle Wallace said.https://t.co/C583pcHhqV pic.twitter.com/4Lt9gDuRQg — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 12, 2020

These drones claim Warren is a "really, really, really good candidate" because... she took pictures with her supporters. Oh, okay. And now she's lashing out at them for not doing enough for her? What an ingrate.

For once, I kind of feel bad for the media. They deserve better than this. They sacrificed what was left of their own credibility to prop up Elizabeth Warren, and now she's bashing them for her own failures. They should leave this abusive relationship.