Bombshell Audio of Mike Bloomberg Saying '95% of Your Murderers' Are 'Male Minorities' Goes Viral

Audio of Mike Bloomberg's 2015 speech at the Aspen Institute has gone viral. In his talk, the former New York Mayor who's now running for the Democrat presidential nomination, says that "you can just Xerox (copy)" the description of the murderers and their victims (male, minorities, ages 16-25) and hand it over to the cops. As is always the case with Bloomberg, he had the video of the speech blocked. Sadly for him, however, there are people who have the audio recording.

"95 percent of your murders -- murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it and pass out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, sixteen to twenty-five. That's true in New York, that's true in virtually every city," Bloomberg said.

"And that's where the real crime is," the man who's running for the nomination of the supposedly anti-racist Democrat party went on to say. "You've got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed. You want to spend the money on a lot of cops on the streets." Once you've got more cops, he argued, you have to "put the cops where the crime is, which means in minority neighborhoods."

Bloomberg even responded to those who'd pull the race card on him. "One of the unintended consequences is people say, 'Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities.' Yes, that's true. Why? Because we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods. Yes, that's true. Why do we do it? Because that's where all the crime is."

And he wasn't done quite yet. He added that "[the] way you get the guns out of the kids' hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them... And then they start... 'Oh, I don't want to get caught.' So they don't bring the gun. They still have a gun, but they leave it at home."

Here's the audio recording:

Audio of @MikeBloomberg’s 2015 @AspenInstitute speech where he explains that “you can just Xerox (copy)” the description of male, minorities 16-25 and hand to cops.



Bloomberg had video of speech blocked.



Perhaps because of the problematic explanation he gives for #StopAndFrisk pic.twitter.com/Fm0YCi4ZRy — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

Even though it appears the murder statistics Bloomberg cited were correct, good luck trying to win the nomination as a progressive once Democrat voters listen to this audio.

