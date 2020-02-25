Bloomberg in Closed-Door Meeting: Warren Is 'Scary' and the Left Will 'Set Up the Guillotines'

In a closed-door meeting with Goldman Sachs back in 2016, Mike Bloomberg told the bankers that they were his "peeps," and that the activist left was at least as "scary" as the far-right in Europe. To make matters even worse from a Democratic candidate's perspective, he added a couple of jokes about using drones to take out his personal enemies. Oh, and then there's Bloomberg saying he purposefully gave President Obama a "backhanded" endorsement in 2012 because he secretly thought more highly of Mitt Romney.

Ouch.

The source of the audio recording of these remarks was apparently at the event. He sent the files to CNN, who happily ran with it. And, it has to be said, it's not difficult to see why. Bloomberg made some extremely controversial remarks considering he's running as a Democrat.

"The left is arising," he said for example when one of those present asked him about far-right parties in Europe. "The progressive movement is just as scary. Elizabeth Warren on one side. And whomever you want to pick on the Republicans on the right side?"

Although he did tell the bankers that they have to do something about income equality, he used that point to lash out at Warren and Sanders and their ilk. "Look at the income equality," he said. "Anytime we've had this before, society blows up and they do set up the guillotines and the guillotines don't have to be chop your head off. They could be confiscatory taxes, they could be seizing the endowments of uh, educational institutions and um, philanthropic organizations, all of which those proposals are out there. You know, you're going to have to do something about this income inequality and a lot of it comes from zero interest rates."

If he were running, Bloomberg further explained, "my first campaign platform would be to defend the banks, and you know how well that's gonna sell in this country. But seriously, somebody's gotta stand up and do what we need. A healthy banking system that's going to take risks because that's what creates the jobs for everybody. And nobody's willing to say that. The trouble is, these campaigns in this day and age, really are about slogans and not about issues anymore." He then told the crowd consisting solely of bankers that they were his "peeps."

Great, Mike. Well done. I'm sure the bank-hating Marxists voting for Warren and Bernie Sanders will come running to you if you somehow succeed in snatching this thing away from them.

As for possibly becoming president, Bloomberg called it "a great job," explaining, "I mean, you think about it, you have Predators, and the Predators have missiles, and I have a list of everybody that's annoyed me or screwed me for the last 74 years, and bang-bang-bang-bang."

And then there's the part of the talk that may very well end up killing Bloomberg's campaign altogether. "The second Obama election I wrote a very backhanded endorsement of Obama," Bloomberg told his audience. "Saying I thought he hadn't done the right thing, hadn't done, hadn't been good at things that I think are important and Romney would be a better person at doing that. But Romney did not stick with the values that he had when he was governor of Massachusetts."

Hilariously, CNN immediately updated its article with comment from the Biden campaign -- Bloomberg's main rival for the mantle of "Bernie's moderate number one opponent." You'd almost think that CNN and the Biden campaign have joined forces. But nah, that can't be, can it? After all, we all know that the mainstream media are objective and, above all, neutral. As the youngsters say nowadays, #amirite?

Anyway, there is some good news for Bloomberg. None of the other candidates has as much to spend as he does. He can literally spend billions to discredit Sanders, Warren, and Biden. If this becomes a race to the gutter, he still has somewhat of a shot, especially if he's willing to go nuclear on Sanders and carpet bomb him into oblivion in every Super Tuesday state with hard-hitting ads.

