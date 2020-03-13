Biden’s Coronavirus Advisor Explains Why Joe Biden Shouldn’t Be President

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced a new Public Health Advisory Committee to fight the coronavirus on Wednesday, and his choice of one particular advisor should raise eyebrows across the country. You see, Biden is 77 years old. His advisor, Ezekiel Emanuel, published an op-ed in The Atlantic saying he wants to die at age 75 because life simply isn't worth living after that point. His op-ed isn't just personal, either — it attempts to convince the reader that death isn't so bad an option compared to advanced age.

Emanuel's op-ed should disqualify him for this position for a host of reasons — the coronavirus poses the greatest threat to the elderly, for example — but perhaps the most obvious reason why Biden should have avoided him like the plague (sorry) has to do with Emanuel's analysis of what age does to cognitive ability. You see, Ezekiel Emanuel's op-ed explains why Joe Biden should not become president.

"Even if we aren’t demented, our mental functioning deteriorates as we grow older," Emanuel explains. "Age-associated declines in mental-processing speed, working and long-term memory, and problem-solving are well established. Conversely, distractibility increases. We cannot focus and stay with a project as well as we could when we were young. As we move slower with age, we also think slower."