Biden Thinks Trump Will Delay the Election Because It's the Only Way 'He Can Possibly Win'

Joe Biden went full tin-foil hat during an online fundraiser, telling supporters that Trump is going to find a way to delay the election because it's the only way he thinks he can win.

This has been the stuff of left-wing lunacy since almost the day after Trump took office. The only problem is, it can't happen without Democrats agreeing to it.

BBC:

Under a law dating back to 1845, the US presidential election is slated for the Tuesday after the first Monday of November every four years - 3 November in 2020. It would take an act of Congress - approved by majorities in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and the Republican-controlled Senate - to change that. The prospect of a bipartisan legislative consensus signing off on any delay is unlikely in the extreme.

In other words, Democrats would have to hand Trump the executioner's ax themselves.

Reuters:

“In theory, there’s nothing stopping Congress changing its law about the timing of the election, either to postpone it or to delegate to the President the decision to postpone it,” Nicholas Stephanopoulos, a Harvard Law Professor, told Reuters. “But in practice this would take the enactment of a new statute, which is extremely unlikely to happen in this time of extreme polarization and suspicion of the President.”

No, it's not remotely possible that Trump could ask Congress to delay the election, right?

But if Trump turns it around and begins to pull away, will Democrats then make the argument that we must delay the election because of the pandemic? There are all sorts of possibilities, but the bottom line is it's not going to happen. If we can hold an election in the middle of a civil war, we can do it in the middle of a pandemic.

Joe Biden is stupid. You won't hear it in the media, but his colleagues when he was in the Senate, and the Capitol Hill press gang all knew he was not the brightest bulb in the room. His fumbling, stumbling answers during interviews are partly a question of his mental health, but in truth, he has always been publicly incoherent.

Newsweek:

At an Illinois campaign rally in 2008, Biden said: "This election year, the choice is clear. One man stands to deliver change we desperately need. A man I'm proud to call my friend. A man who will be the next president of the United States—Barack America!"

This is a man that will say anything that comes into his head without thinking. And that's a bit problem for a president.