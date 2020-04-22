Goodbye Second Amendment: Biden Surrogate Says the Candidate Would Shut Down Gun Shops During Pandemic

Fred Guttenberg is an anti-gun, pro-gun control control hysteric. He's also a surrogate for Joe Biden, appearing on numerous TV and radio shows representing the candidate's views on the issues.

At a virtual town hall on gun violence sponsored by Students for Biden, Guttenberg made the observation that if it were up to Joe Biden, gun shops would be shuttered during the pandemic.

Washington Free Beacon:

Guttenberg told the audience at a virtual town hall Monday that Trump was killing Americans by allowing gun stores to remain open, pointing to federal guidelines that labeled gun businesses "essential." "This decision by this administration is going to lead to additional people dying in this country," Guttenberg said. "Joe Biden would not have called these essential businesses in the middle of a pandemic. It's that simple. And so shame on the politicians who allowed this to happen. Shame on the businesses who are using this pandemic as a business sales opportunity."

Why does Guttenberg have a burr in his saddle about gun stores being open during the pandemic? Well, let's start with the fact that he's a grieving father who lost his daughter in the Parkland school shooting, so any gun being sold at any time is an evil thing.

But Guttenberg started throwing stuff up against the wall to see if something stuck.

Guttenberg went on to say that gun stores are contributing to the pandemic and selling to people who are not legally allowed to buy or own firearms, though he did not offer evidence of either claim. "You have crowds showing up around these gun stores not only spreading coronavirus, but they're buying weapons, or they're buying ammunition," he said. "And many of them are prohibited purchasers of weapons, or they already have the weapon, and now they're running out and buying the ammunition to use it."

Huh? Mr. Guttenberg didn't bother trying to prove those wild allegations because he knows he couldn't. But his audience is made up of a bunch of teenagers who don't know any better so he gets away with it.

For the record, the Free Beacon explained.

Gun stores and all federally licensed dealers are required to run federal background checks on all gun sales they conduct. Those checks are designed to ensure that licensed dealers do not sell firearms to people prohibited from having them under federal and state law. Despite Guttenberg's claim, there has been no evidence that gun stores—which have remained open in most states—are a significant source of new infections. Many that have remained open adopted social distancing and sanitation practices similar to other "essential" businesses. Everytown, where Guttenberg is a member of its Survivors Network, did not respond to request for comment.

I sympathize with Guttenberg as I'm sure most do regarding the loss of his daughter. But his anger is misdirected. Preventing people from protecting themselves is not the answer, nor is tearing up the Constitution.

Buying a gun in this pandemic is akin to buying homeowner's insurance. Your chances of needing it are slim, but it's nice to have anyway. In truth, people don't need a reason to buy a gun. Nor should it ever be up to people like Mr. Guttenberg to be giving permission to own one.

