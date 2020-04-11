Biden Sexual Assault Accuser Files Complaint with D.C. Police

On Thursday, Tara Reade, the former staffer for then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) who has publicly accused the Democratic presumptive nominee of sexual assault, filed a complaint with the Washington, D.C. police about the incident.

In the report, Reade alleges that Biden assaulted her in a Senate corridor, shoving his hand under her skirt and penetrating her with his fingers, BusinessInsider, which obtained a public incident regarding the filing, reported.

The statute of limitations for the alleged assault has long passed, so it seems Reade is merely attempting to draw attention to her claims. She first made the full allegations last month in a podcast interview, claiming Biden touched her without her consent while the two were alone after she delivered a gym bag to him.

Reade's allegations gained new traction when The Intercept reported that the Time's Up Legal Foundation had refused to represent the Biden accuser. The legal foundation, which launched in the wake of the #MeToo movement, claimed that representing Reade might jeopardize its tax-exempt status. Tax lawyers disputed this claim, and The Intercept unearthed another potential explanation: the public relations firm that works on behalf of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund is SKDKnickerbocker. That firm's managing director, Anita Dunn, is the top adviser to Biden's campaign.

Alyssa Milano, a celebrity who rushed to endorse sexual assault claims leveled against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the name of believing all women, has stood by her support for Joe Biden, suddenly insisting on due process.

It seems unlikely this police report will lead to any direct action, but it does draw renewed attention to Reade's claims — and liberals' double standard when it comes to sexual assault allegations against Democrats.

