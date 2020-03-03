Biden Opens Super Tuesday Victory Speech by Mixing Up His Sister and His Wife

As news rolled in that former Vice President Joe Biden had won at least eight states on Super Tuesday, the former VP mixed up his sister and his wife.

"By the way, that's my little sister, Valerie," Uncle Joe said, turning to his right. "And I'm Jill's husband," he added, turning to the left. "Oh no, you switched on me. This is my wife, this is my sister. They switched on me."

Joe Biden just confused his wife and his sister.



This man is so lost.



As of 10:40 p.m., Biden has won the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-USSR) won Colorado, Utah, and Vermont. Maine is leaning toward Biden, Texas toward Sanders, and California's results have yet to come in. Mike Bloomberg won American Samoa.

Democrats appear to be coalescing behind Biden, but that cannot erase his gaffes and his divisiveness.

This gaffe, in particular, seems quite embarrassing. Many noticed, and mocked him for it.

"By calling his sister his wife, Joe Biden is making a bold play for Ilhan Omar's supporters," Matt Walsh quipped.

"A bunch of Democrats all dropped out of the race to unite around a guy who doesn’t know where he is, what he’s running for or generally what the hell is going on," Robby Starbuck tweeted.

Is this really the candidate the Democrats want to rally around? Trump will have a field day.

