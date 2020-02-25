Biden Claims to Have Negotiated 2016 Paris Climate Deal With Chinese Leader Who Died in 1997

The more desperate Joe Biden gets, the more his brain apparently cramps up. He recently claimed to a rally crowd that he was running for Senate. He claimed to have been arrested in South Africa in the 1970s trying to visit Nelson Mandela in jail with then-UN Ambassador Andrew Young. Young denies any arrest took place.

Yesterday, he bragged how he knew how to work with world leaders to get things done. He mentioned that he helped negotiate the Paris climate accord. That may be a huge exaggeration, but he tried to buttress that point by claiming he negotiated with Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping.

That would be fine except for one small detail: Deng died in 1997.

Newsweek:

The former vice president cited his work on the Paris Climate Accord—from which Trump withdrew early in his presidency—as evidence of his ability to work with world leaders and gain their support for multilateral projects. But Biden, who has made multiple blunders while on the campaign trail, undermined his point by apparently confusing Chinese leaders, claiming to have worked on the deal with former premier Deng Xiaoping who died in 1997. "One of the things I'm proudest of is getting passed, getting moved, getting in control of the Paris Climate Accord," Biden told the crowd. "I'm the guy who came back after meeting with Deng Xiaoping and making the case that I believe China will join if we put pressure on them. We got almost 200 nations to join."

Joe Biden claimed tonight that he worked with Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping on the Paris Climate Accord.



Except the current Chinese President is Xi Jinping.



Deng Xiapoing left office in 1992 and has been dead for 23 years. pic.twitter.com/ddEAmPhkZi — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 25, 2020

He is grossly, dishonestly, and wildly overstating his role in "negotiations" for the climate deal. He was hardly in "control" of anything in Paris, except maybe where he stood while President Obama signed it. Again, desperation on his part is causing him to lose his mind.

There are many 77-year-olds who could be president. Certainly not all, but many. At some point, age and infirmity catch up with everyone.

Biden may have the energy to be president, but it's looking like the job is too challenging for his mental acuity. He may still have his smarts and his memory could still be reasonably intact, but there is a growing disconnect between his mind and his mouth. As I said, many people his age could be president.

Joe Biden ain't one of them.