Biden Taps Beto to 'Take Care of the Gun Problem with Me'

No fewer than three former 2020 Democrats rallied around former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday: former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn), and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas). Beto dropped out of the presidential race after becoming ever more radical and foul-mouthed, to no avail. Among other things, he promised to uproot Americans from their homes and to strip the tax-exempt status of churches that disagree with him on same-sex marriage. Yet his most notorious statement came last September, when he said, "Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15."

If Joe Biden really were the moderate candidate the Democrat establishment and legacy media bill him as, you might expect him to minimize Beto's radical past. Perhaps he'd accept the endorsement, say some kind words about anything other than Beto's claim that he was "born" to run for president, and rush the radical off the stage.

But if you're expecting that, you don't really know Joe Biden. When it comes to digging himself out of holes, he seems to have a compunction to just dig deeper and deeper.

Right after Beto introduced Biden at the rally on Monday, the former VP effectively endorsed O'Rourke's gun confiscation plan in all of its divisive glory.

"I want to make something clear. I’m going to guarantee this is not the last you’ve seen of this guy. You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me, you’re going to be the one who leads this effort," the establishment Democrat declared.

He continued to sing Beto's praises, perhaps forgetting just what an obnoxious radical he was physically and rhetorically embracing.

"I’m counting on you, I’m counting on you. We need you badly, the state needs you, the country needs you, you’re the best," Biden said.

Sure, some of this is hyperbole. Biden was accepting Beto's endorsement, after all.

Some of this is smart political calculation. The establishment Democrats' chosen messiah knows that he needs to placate some of the radicals to chip away at Bernie Sanders' support.

Even so, this is terrifying. Biden said that a candidate who wants to use the IRS to ram a government religious belief on marriage down church's throats is "the best" and "badly" needed for Texas and for America. He said that a candidate who insisted on a "right" to live close to work — which involves forcibly removing Americans from their homes in pursuit of social justice — is a needed political leader.

Worst of all, he said that the Democrat who clearly threatened to take guns away from law-abiding Americans is "the best" — and the right person to "lead" the effort on "the gun problem." He said this a few months after good parishioners with guns took down a shooter at a Texas church last December, once again illustrating that guns themselves are not the problem.

Biden may not really be a radical. He may not believe everything he has been saying for the past few years — although it's dangerous to assume he's lying. He may really be a moderate in extreme leftist's clothing. But that doesn't really matter if he's going to be selecting the most radical former 2020 candidates to lead up major "reforms" like gun confiscation.

Rather than taking a truly moderate tack, the former vice president has lumped himself in with one of the most radical candidates in the 2020 cycle. Sure, Biden didn't honeymoon in the Soviet Union or say nice things about Fidel Castro, but he seems to be working hard to minimize any difference between himself and the open socialist he's running against.

The Trump campaign has already seized on the footage, and if Biden becomes the nominee, this is almost certain to become a powerful campaign ad against him.

Beto O’Rourke championed eliminating your #2A rights, confiscating your guns, & punishing law-abiding Americans



Joe Biden just promised to put Beto in charge of “the gun problem” to “lead this effort”



Joe wants to take away Americans’ guns just as badly as Beto!



WATCH?? pic.twitter.com/G9T4MFuoPB — Trump War Room - Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.