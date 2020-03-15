Biden and Sanders Signal How Bad Their Immigration Policy Will Be if Elected

How does one run for president while advocating for lawlessness? Both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were asked if illegal immigrants arrested by local police should be turned over to immigration officials.

"No," Joe Biden said, without saying anything else.

When the question went to Bernie Sanders, he responded, "Of course not."

Both Biden and Sanders say illegal immigrants arrested by local police should NOT be turned over to immigration officials. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/0ojQ2OCCIm — Matt Margolis ???? (@mattmargolis) March 16, 2020

Both Biden and Sander advocated for open-borders policies while denying they are, in fact, open-borders policies. Biden promised earlier in the debate that in the first 100 days of his administration there would be no deportations of illegal immigrants whatsoever, and afterward, only those who commit crimes in America would be deported.

Umm, Joe, they committed a crime coming into this country.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis