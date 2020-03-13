Bernie Sanders Warns Deaths From Coronavirus Could Exceed 400,000

Never let it be said that Bernie Sanders isn't doing his level best to spread fear and panic across America.

At a doom-and-gloom press conference today, Sanders pleaded with Trump to pay for everyone to be tested for COVID-19, demanded paid leave for all, and generally transplanted his political agenda onto the coronavirus response that the U.S. should make. How convenient.

But most of all, Sanders is telling Americans that they are in grave danger because the president has fallen down on the job. And the ultimate cost of Trump's incompetence will be hundreds of thousands of dead.

Fox News:

"Nobody knows what the number of fatalities may end up being or the number of people who may get ill, and we all hope that that number will be as low as possible," Sanders, a 2020 presidential candidate, said during a speech from Vermont. "But we also have to face the truth and that is that the number of casualties may actually be even higher than what the armed forces experienced in World War II. In other words, we have a major, major crisis and we must act accordingly."

"Face the truth"? Really, Bernie? We may be in a major crisis and, unfortunately, 41 people have died. But "casualties may actually be even higher than what the armed forces experienced in World War II"?

Sanders' prediction seemed to align with worst-case projections released by the Centers for Disease Control. The agency reportedly offered percentage estimates that into a death count range from 200,000 to 1.7 million. The U.S. military saw more than 400,000 deaths and nearly 700,000 wounded as a result of World War II.

The CDC estimate was the worst-case scenario, where the Italian government was put in charge in America and Trump decided to go golfing at Mar-a-Largo for a month or two.

"In terms of potential deaths...the crisis we face is on a scale of a major war...we also have to face the truth and that is that the number of casualties may actually be even higher than what the armed forces experienced in World War II." -Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/mMPbfcl2aT — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 12, 2020

This seems to be a theme from Democrats -- high body count, blame Trump.

But according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who's helping lead the government's response to the virus, people should be cautious about buying into large-scale estimates. “I think we really need to be careful with those kinds of predictions because that's based on a model," Fauci told Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. during a congressional hearing. Tlaib had asked about a congressional physician's estimate that between 70 million and 150 million people could contract the virus in the U.S.

Democrats will be miffed at the suggestion, but it's perfectly legitimate to ask whether they have made fear and panic, as well as predictions of Armageddon, part of their political campaign. The facts on the ground do not match the hysteria they are trying to generate.

Maybe they're the ones who are panicking and the rest of us know what's going on.