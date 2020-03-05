Bernie Sanders Plots His Comeback

For a while, Bernie Sanders appeared invincible. He had conquered Nevada and New Hampshire and was setting his sights on a decisive Super Tuesday blowout of Joe Biden.

Except it was Joe who did the blowing. The dynamics of the race changed literally overnight, and now Sanders is the one whose campaign is in dire straits.

But if Biden did it...why not Sanders?

The Democratic establishment is rallying around Joe Biden not because they think he'd make a great president, but because all the other alternatives have fallen away or never took off. The most "diverse" candidate field in primary history has devolved into a couple of ancient white guys arguing over whose confiscatory policies would bring in more loot for the government.

Sanders' success before Super Tuesday was due to a fanatically loyal and fanatically enthusiastic base of younger Democrats who see the democratic socialist as something new in politics. He speaks to their fears of the future, their worries of the present, and their puffed-up self-image of themselves as extremely tolerant, generous (with other people's money), caring, compassionate, and caring more about the rest of the world than their own country.

With $17 million on hand per the last FEC report, Bernie Sanders won't be going away anytime soon. But unless he's able to turn it around and win somewhere significant, he's going to end up being just another old white guy shouting into the wilderness.

And that's why the Michigan primary next Tuesday is a make-or-break contest for him. Sanders was never expected to do well in Florida, but he shocked Hillary Clinton with a big win in Michigan in 2016 and was thought to have the advantage.

But the most recent polls show Biden up by 7 points. And Bernie doesn't have a lot of time to turn it around.

Politico:

The decades-long refusal to air negative TV ads is out. Spots highlighting former President Barack Obama’s praise of him are in.