Joe Biden spent about $200,000 in California and came within about 7 percentage points of Bernie Sanders. More than anything else, that fact speaks to Biden's rise and Bernie's eventual fall.

Ten days ago, Biden was dead, toast, finished. He was almost broke, The pundits had written him off. Those same pundits were writing about how America was ready for a socialist president and only old fuddy-duddies were resisting the trend.

But a funny thing happened on the way to our "socialist paradise." The elites, the Democratic establishment, and especially Bernie Sanders and his supporters, didn't reckon with the good people of South Carolina, who said in a loud, clear voice they weren't ready for socialism. It helped that black leaders like Rep. James Clyburn threw their weight behind Biden in the final days of the campaign, driving the black vote into Biden's lap.

But what really happened in South Carolina -- and what happened in every state south of Mason-Dixon last night -- was a decisive statement by voters that they weren't ready to give up on the America we know just yet. Bernie Sanders's vision of an American Nirvana did not resonate with ordinary Americans -- even liberal Democrats -- who delivered a mighty blow against revolution and "transformation."

Poor Bernie Sanders never knew what hit him.

Washington Free Beacon:

"Tonight, I tell you with absolute confidence, we're going to win the Democratic nomination," Sanders told a crowd of supporters in Vermont, before slamming Biden over his support for the Iraq war and cuts to Social Security. Sanders also took a veiled swipe at Democratic Party leaders. "We're taking on the corporate establishment, but also we're taking on the political establishment," he said.

Sanders and his Bernie Bros were operating under the delusion that America would embrace socialism because it was in their economic interest to do so. Indeed, what's not to like about student loan debt forgiveness, "free" medical care from cradle to grave, rich people being taxed out of existence, and a Harvard education for all?

The American people may not be real good at math, but they can add. And they turned a jaundiced eye at the trillions upon trillions upon trillions of dollars that Bernie Sanders proposed spending to achieve his socialist paradise. They know that someone's got to pay for it and they remain unconvinced that only the "rich" will have their taxes raised.

Besides, the cultural changes that would come with a Sanders regime make them enormously uncomfortable. Sanders believed that people would gladly trade their traditions and religion for a little economic security.

Boy, was he wrong.

As with anyone whose most sincere and passionate beliefs have been exposed to be delusions, Bernie and his Bros are angry. Sanders lashing out at the "political establishment" is only a foretaste of what is sure to be a bitter ending to his campaign. His rabid, frothing supporters will swear they won't support the Democratic nominee no matter who it is. They will spin conspiracy theories about why Bernie lost.

And Sanders will go to his grave wondering what the hell happened on his march to victory and how it all went so wrong, so fast.