Defund Planned Parenthood: Baby-Killers Launch $45M Campaign to Get Dems Elected

Because they are supposedly under "attack" -- while still getting many millions in subsidies from the federal government -- Planned Parenthood (aka Baby-Killers United) plans to play an active role in the 2020 elections. All in all, the supposed "women's health" group will spend $45 million on their grand project.

According to The Hill, it is the single "biggest electoral expenditure" in the "nonprofit's ... history." The money will be spent on the presidential race and on key House and Senate races. Planned Parenthood Votes Executive Director Jenny Lawson tells CBS News that her organization feels forced to intervene this time on such a grand scale because "the stakes have never been higher."

Lawson is especially concerned because " this summer the Supreme Court might gut Roe v. Wade." According to the Baby-Killer-in-Chief, this is a clear "indicator" of the Trump administration's "intentions." They, she says, "have never been so bold."

Democrats, on the other hand, "collectively have the boldest reproductive rights policies we've ever seen," Lawson goes on to say to CBS. "Every major candidate in the 2020 elections, except for Donald Trump, has spoken out against dangerous abortion bans and many of them have actually introduced real plans to protect the reproductive rights in this country."

By "protect the reproductive rights in this country" Lawson means, of course, the supposed "right" of pregnant mothers to kill their unborn babies. Because that's what Planned Parenthood cares most about: murdering the unborn. And when it comes to doing so, they've got no better friends than Democrats. Every. Single. One. Of. Them.

The baby killers will mostly focus on key battleground Trump-leaning states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The good news? It really isn't that difficult to make this blow up in Democrats' faces. All the Trump campaign has to do is to show, time and again, just how radical Democrats and Planned Parenthood are. Just show the American people what abortion is truly all about -- what it looks like when a baby is aborted, and how far these professional murderers of the innocent want to take it.

Oh, and the next thing they have to do? Make sure the federal government stops funding Planned Parenthood. If this organization has $45 million lying around to spend on Democrats, they clearly don't need one dollar of taxpayers' money.

Ridiculous that taxpayers are funding an organization with $45 million lying around to give Democrats. #DefundPlannedParenthood https://t.co/DGLfZm9pSK — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 17, 2020

